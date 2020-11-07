People line up for Vietnamese food at the festival (Photo: VNA)



Tokyo (VNA) – The annual Vietnam Festival in Japan opened in Tokyo on November 7, making it the first large-scale event here since the city was included in the Japanese Government’s Go To Travel campaign.



Speaking at the festival, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said it responses to Japan’s Go To Travel and Go To Eat campaigns and shows Vietnam’s support for the country’s hosting of the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.



The two campaigns are initiatives by the Japanese Government to boost consumer spending and help the economy recover from losses caused by COVID-19.



Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Eiichiro Washio said the event is an exchange opportunity for Vietnamese and Japanese peoples as travel has been restricted this year due to the pandemic.



He highlighted growing Vietnam – Japan relations across many political and socio-economic fields, mentioning Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s visit to Vietnam last month in his first oversea trip since taking office.



Echoing the view, Japanese State Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Hideki Miyauchi considered the festival a good chance for gastronomic exchange.



He unveiled that Japan wants to export mandarin to Vietnam and import Vietnamese dried longan and lychee.



Lasting until November 8, the festival features traditional dishes and art performances, with visitors required to wear masks and get their body temperatures checked at the entrance.



First held in 2008, the event aims to promote Vietnam’s image in Japan, boosting locals’ understanding of the country./.