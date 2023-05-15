Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu (R) and member of the Japanese House of Representatives Aoyagi (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam Festival in Japan 2023, the largest-ever of its kind, will be held at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on June 3 and 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan told a press conference on May 15.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said the event, hosted by the embassy, is one of the major celebrations for the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

He added that the annual cultural exchange has been increasingly attracting the interest and participation of a large number of Japanese friends and Vietnamese people in Japan, making significant contributions to enhancing unity and understanding between the Vietnamese and Japanese people, as well as nurturing the fine relationship between the two nations.

Member of the Japanese House of Representatives Aoyagi said since its first edition in 2008, the Vietnam Festival in Japan has become an indispensable event welcomed by many Japanese people. He committed that Japan will offer all possible support to the event.

Themed “Hope”, this year’s event will feature traditional cuisine, cultural and music performances of Vietnam and Japan. In particular, a water puppetry troupe from Vietnam will be present at the event for the first time to showcase the rich traditional culture of the country./.