Business Automaker VinFast to open over 50 stores in Europe Automaker VinFast announced its plan to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway on June 14.

Business Ministry reviews anti-dumping measure imposed on Chinese aluminum The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced the second review of anti-dumping measures imposed on some aluminum products from China.

Business Vietnam's efforts in food safety control pay off: Ministry Efforts in food safety control, including the establishment of a task force granting food safety certificates to noodles, have won recognition from the EU, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.​