Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition to take place in November
The Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition 2020 is scheduled to be held in November, the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition has announced.
A work displayed at Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition 2015 (Source: https://suckhoedoisong.vn/)
The exhibition aims to honour creative works in fine arts from 2016 to 2020.
The works manifest labour activities, the national building and safeguarding cause, and issues of the contemporary life in various forms such as painting, graphics, sculpture, installation art, and performing arts.
The entries will be selected through two rounds. In the first one, artists have to send photos of their works to the email address: phongmythuatcmt@gmail.com. Those who are chosen to the second round are required to send their works to the organizing board./.