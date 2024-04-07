Sci-Tech Vietnam boasts great potential for developing data centres Data centres are expected to play a crucial role in supporting Vietnam's digital transformation, so despite the fact that the centre are in the nascent stage, many foreign investors anticipate effective investment-attraction policies soon to meet demand.

Sci-Tech Game design degrees expected to boost industry growth With the emergence of university-level courses focusing solely on the gaming industry in recent years, Vietnam is looking forward to a growth boost in the industry for digital economy development in the near future.

Sci-Tech Geoparks network symposium expected to promote Cao Bang’s tourism The 8th symposium of the Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN), slated for this September, is expected to help promote tourism in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.