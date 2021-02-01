Vietnam first time surpasses China in number of labourers working in Japan
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam has for the first time surpassed China to become the nation with the highest number of labourers working in Japan, according to 2020 statistics from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).
According to local newspaper Asahi, Vietnam accounted for the largest number of foreign workers with 443,998, while China followed with 419,431 and the Philippines with 184,750.
The paper said, as of the end of October last year, a record number of 1,724,328 foreign nationals worked in Japan, an increase of about 65,000 from the same period a year earlier, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 402,355 foreign technical intern trainees in the country last year, an increase of 4.8 percent annually./.