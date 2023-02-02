Politics Vietnam to further contribute to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: ambassador Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Jakarta on February 3-4 will contribute to enhancing solidarity and consensus in the ten-member grouping, thus elevating Vietnam’s role and position in ASEAN and international forums, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics PM chairs Government’s monthly law-building meeting The Government considered proposals on the building of several laws at its monthly thematic meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on February 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Dongxing delegation visits Mong Cai to attend CPV's 93rd anniversary celebrations A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 2 visited Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northeastern border province of Quang Ninh to attend activities marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).