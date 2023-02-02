Vietnam focuses on investment, consumption, export: regular Government press conference
In February and following months, Vietnam will focus its resources on three growth drivers of investment, consumption and export, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at the regular Cabinet press conference on February 2 following its monthly teleconference with localities.
Regular Cabinet press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – In February and following months, Vietnam will focus its resources on three growth drivers of investment, consumption and export, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at the regular Cabinet press conference on February 2 following its monthly teleconference with localities.
Son said that at this conference, all Government members agreed that in the coming time, there are more difficulties and challenges than opportunities and advantages.
Therefore, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, sectors and localities to proactively address arising problems and step up three strategic breakthroughs namely institutions, infrastructure and human resources.
He requested giving priority to maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, propelling growth and ensuring major balances of the economy. "It is necessary to ensure the balanced, rational and effectively management of the exchange and interest rates as well as harmonise inflation control and growth, monetary and fiscal policies, and domestic and foreign situations," the PM stressed.
The Government leader also stressed the importance of the adoption of a sound, flexible and effective monetary policy in close and synchronous combination with fiscal and other policies.
According to the minister, in January, the macro-economy continued to be stabilised, inflation was controlled and major balances maintained. State budget revenue increased by 12.3% compared to the estimate, and 8.1% year-on-year, and trade surplus hit 3.6 billion USD.
Total retail sales of goods and services in the month rose by 20% against 2022 and 34.2% compared to 2019./.