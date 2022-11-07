Vietnam Football Federation holds 9th congress
President of VFF for the 2022-2026 tenure Tran Quoc Tuan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) held its 9th Congress for the 2022-2026 tenure in Hanoi on November 6.
The event was attended by representatives from FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
Tran Quoc Tuan was elected President of VFF for the 2022-2026 tenure, and Tran Anh Tu as Vice President of Technical Affairs. Meanwhile, Nguyen Trung Kien, General Director of New Generation Television JSC (Next Media), and Nguyen Xuan Vu, Chairman of Phu Dong Club, were elected vice president of Finance and Sponsorship and vice president of Communications and International Relation, respectively.
In his speech, Tuan said the VFF needs to make groundbreaking decisions and changes in order to win a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026, as well as realise the goals set out in the Vietnam Football Development Strategy by 2030 approved recently by the Prime Minister.
He underlined the necessity for the national men’s football team to select a new coach after the contract with Park Hang-seo ends.
Members in charge of technical affairs and international relations will begin their task of searching and selecting new coaches towards the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers and the 2026 World Cup.
The congress also set out a number of goals for the new tenure including improving the quality of Vietnamese football in a comprehensive way, and worthy of its potential, and to promote football in the best possible manner.
The national men’s football team aims to rank in the top 10 teams in Asia. It also targets qualification to the AFC 3rd qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup 2026, try their best to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and moving forward, being one of the teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2030 Finals; qualification to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, and the final of the AFF Cup in 2022, 2024, 2026; and win at least one championship./.