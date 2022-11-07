Culture - Sports Exhibition features Hanoi’s relic sites, cultural heritages chosen for filming locations An exhibition showcasing Hanoi’s various historical relic sites and cultural heritages featured in films is taking place in the capital city as part of the sixth Hanoi International Film Festival 2022.

Culture - Sports Festival promotes Khmer cultural identity A Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the Khmer ethnic minority people opened on the evening of November 6 in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.