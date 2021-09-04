Vietnam football team return home to prepare for match against Australia
The Vietnam football team arrived home on September 3 evening and will stay at a hotel following their COVID prevention bubble rule before their next match against Australia on September 7 at My Dinh Stadium.
Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)
Australia currently are top of Group B after beating China 3-0 at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on September 3. They are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam on September 4.
Before leaving home, the Vietnamese players lost to Saudi Arabia rivals by three goals to one in their opening World Cup qualifier on September 3 in Riyadh.
"We scored first but lost this match. We were unlucky suffering two goals from the penalty spot, and then we played with less men," Coach Park Hang-seo said at the post-match briefing.
"Clearly the shortage of personnel created more problems for us than our lower level of technique compared to the hosts. The result, of course, could not be changed but if we could play with full players, it could have been closer."
Park and his players did threaten an upset from the off after an early goal by Nguyen Quang Hai three minutes into the game. The team had to work hard to protect their lead in the first half.
The second half saw Vietnamese defender Do Duy Manh receiving a second yellow card in the 54th minute. His sliding challenge resulted in a handball inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot and send Manh off following confirmation from VAR.
In the second period Saudi Arabia scored two penalties converted by Salem Al Dawsari and Saleh Al Shehri. Yasser Al Shahrani also scored a stunning header at the King Saud University Stadium.
"My players tried their best," the coach added. "Two penalties showed some lack of tactics which will be perfected when we play back home.
"In the next match we know Australia are stronger than Saudi Arabia. But on home ground, we will try harder," he said./.