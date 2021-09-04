Culture - Sports Vietnam futsal team readies for 2021 World Cup The Vietnamese futsal team is aiming to secure a place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 in September in Lithuania.

Culture - Sports Hue city to become capital of Ao Dai Thua Thien – Hue Provincial People’s Committee has approved the project entitled “Hue – The capital of Ao Dai” to affirm the value and position of Hue’s Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) in the culture of the ancient capital and the country.