Head coach Park Hang-seo said Vietnam are the defending champions, and he knows the Vietnamese people have high expectations for the team.

Shin Tae-yong, head coach of Indonesia’s U23 team, said his team have new and talented players, and are confident ahead of their game with Vietnam.

Vietnam will have home advantage, but Indonesia will give it their all, he said.

In Group A, Indonesia and Vietnam are viewed as strong contenders for a berth in the semifinals.

Their opening match is scheduled to take place at Viet Tri Stadium in Viet Tri city, Phu Tho province, at 7pm on May 6. It will be broadcast live on VTV5 and VTV6./.

VNA