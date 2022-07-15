Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung presented his credentials to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 13.

Politics Hanoi get-together celebrates 233rd French National Day The Embassy of France in Vietnam on July 14 hosted a get-together in Hanoi to celebrate the 233rd anniversary of French National Day (July 14, 1789 – 2022), with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc in attendance.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM asks to remove bottlenecks in real estate market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on developing a safe, healthy and sustainable real estate market in Hanoi on Junly 14.