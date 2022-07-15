Vietnam fosters defence cooperation with Egypt, Japan
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 14 for newly-accredited Egyptian Ambassador to Vietnam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (R) receives Colonel Hara Takashi, Japanese Defence Attaché in Hanoi in the 2019-2022 tenure, and his successor Colonel Ishihara Masanao (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 14 for newly-accredited Egyptian Ambassador to Vietnam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi.
Welcoming the diplomat, Chien expressed his hope that she will pay attention to and support the maintenance and development of defence cooperation between Vietnam and Egypt, for the interests of each country, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the regions and the world.
Stressing that Egypt is one of Vietnam’s active partners in Africa and bilateral defence cooperation still holds great potential for development, Chien proposed both sides step up delegation exchanges, set up a mechanism to share information on the political security and socio-economic situation as well as customs and practices at UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, and discuss the possibility of collaboration in addressing post-war bomb and mine consequences.
Ambassador Amal Salama emphasised the importance of defence cooperation in the two countries’ relations, affirming that her country wants to boost collaboration with Vietnam in this field.
She also suggested the two countries speed up the establishment of a joint committee on defence cooperation, share experience in cybersecurity, and collaborate in defence industry and training of Vietnamese and Arab languages for the two countries’ military officers.
On the same day, Sen. Lt. Gen. Chien received Colonel Hara Takashi, Japanese Defence Attaché in Hanoi in the 2019-2022 tenure, and his successor Colonel Ishihara Masanao.
On behalf of the Defence Ministry’s leaders, he extended his condolences to Japanese people and the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his death.
According to him, despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, defence cooperation between Vietnam and Japan has maintained growth and promoted its role as an important pillar in the bilateral relations.
He appreciated Colonel Hara’s contributions to the bilateral ties during his tenure in Vietnam, while expressing his hope that Colonel Ishihara will help promote results achieved during the implementation of defence cooperation contents, and have new initiatives to further boost the ties.
The Japanese officers showed their hope that Vietnam will organise several events which were delayed due to the pandemic, including the International Maritime Review and International Defence Expo.
Colonel Ishihara said he wishes to be facilitated by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to fulfil his term in Vietnam so as to further develop the bilateral defence ties./.