Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (left) and his Romania n counterpart Luminita Odobescu . (Photo: tuoitre.vn) Bucharest (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest on January 21 (local time), as part of the official visit to the European country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



The two ministers noted with pleasure the strong developments of the bilateral relationship, and stressed the importance the two sides attach to their traditional friendship.



Son used the occasion to thank Romania for its support over the past time, especially during the negotiation and signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and Romania’s early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



The officials briefed each other on their respective country’s situation and achievements in external affairs, and highlighted the close, effective cooperation between the two ministries, both bilaterally and multilaterally.



They agreed to step up all-level contacts and delegation exchanges to foster mutual understanding and political trust, and deepen the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries across spheres.



They also consented to maintain the regular political consultation mechanism between the two ministries, early sign a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation, and continue coordinating their stance at regional and international forums.



The ministers concurred to work to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, labour, education-training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



Earlier, during PM Chinh's visit to Hungary, FM Son held talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Budapest, during which they engaged in in-depth discussion on measures to boost the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, labour, culture and tourism, and support to Vietnamese in the host country. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest on January 21 (local time), as part of the official visit to the European country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.The two ministers noted with pleasure the strong developments of the bilateral relationship, and stressed the importance the two sides attach to their traditional friendship.Son used the occasion to thank Romania for its support over the past time, especially during the negotiation and signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and Romania’s early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).The officials briefed each other on their respective country’s situation and achievements in external affairs, and highlighted the close, effective cooperation between the two ministries, both bilaterally and multilaterally.They agreed to step up all-level contacts and delegation exchanges to foster mutual understanding and political trust, and deepen the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries across spheres.They also consented to maintain the regular political consultation mechanism between the two ministries, early sign a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation, and continue coordinating their stance at regional and international forums.The ministers concurred to work to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, labour, education-training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.Earlier, during PM Chinh's visit to Hungary, FM Son held talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Budapest, during which they engaged in in-depth discussion on measures to boost the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership, especially in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade-investment, labour, culture and tourism, and support to Vietnamese in the host country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

They agreed to increase delegation exchanges at all levels and in all channels, and rejoiced at the signing of an MoU between the two foreign ministries on this occasion.

Son thanked Hungary for supporting Vietnam during the negotiation and signing of the EVFTA and being the first EU member to ratify the EVIPA. He suggested that Hungary, which is scheduled to take over the six-month presidency in the second half of 2024, urge other EU members to ratify the agreement, and the EC to early remove its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.



He suggested the two countries boost collaboration in traditional areas, particularly education-training, and culture-tourism, while expanding it in such potential fields as innovation, energy transition and digital transformation.



Szijjártó, for his part, called on Vietnamese businesses to scope out investment opportunities in Hungary, expressed his readiness to enhance cooperation in labour between the two countries.



Touching upon regional and international issues, they shared the view on the importance of handling disputes by peaceful measures, not using force or threatening to use force, and in line with international law./.

VNA