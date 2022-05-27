Moscow (VNA) – A virtual roundtable was held among representatives of scientific organisations in Russia’s Kuzbass region and Vietnam on May 26.

The event formed part of the ASEAN-Russia Year of Scientific and Technical Cooperation (ARYSTC) 2022.

In her opening speech, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kuzbass Elena Malkina said the ARYSTC 2022 will help delegates find common interests and define promising cooperation fields for mutual benefits, pledging that Kuzbass authorities will facilitate the partnership.

Several cooperation agreements between Vietnam’s universities and institutes and Kuzbass’ scientific universities and centres were signed during the roundtable.

Dr Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the Russian-Vietnamese Cooperation Development Fund "Tradition and Friendship" and an expert at the Institute of Economics under the Russian Academy of Sciences, affirmed that there is huge cooperation prospect between Vietnamese and Russian localities, including Kuzbass, and urged bolstering local cooperation for the development of the countries’ traditional partnership./.