Minister Tra highly valued the Vietnam - France cooperative relationship, affirming that the strategic partnership establishment in 2013 reflected the two countries’ determination to further deepen the bilateral relations with a solid and long-term vision.

Elian Pilvin, Rector and General Director of the Normandie School of Management, said that since 2014, the school has organised training courses for over 200 civil servants and managers of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and localities of Vietnam.

After the ceremony, Tra witnessed a signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the National Academy of Public Administration of Vietnam and the French school.

The same day afternoon, Minister had a meeting with Mayor of Le Havre Édouard Philippe, during which the French official affirmed that he is ready to do everything to contribute to the bilateral relations./.

VNA