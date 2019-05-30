Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) witnesses the signing ceremony between the Government Office of Vietnam and the French Development Agency (AFD) in e-government development cooperation (Photo: VNA)

The Government Office of Vietnam and the French Development Agency (AFD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in e-government development in Hanoi on May 30.Attended the signing ceremony were Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary.The MoU aims to build bilateral cooperative relations between the Government Office and the AFD in implementing e-government in Vietnam, thereby supporting the Government’s digitalisation, administrative modernisation, and reform process.It is the continuation of another MoU signed between the Vietnam Government Office and the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the MoU aims to concretise the cooperation agreement between the two governments after the visit to Vietnam by French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe in November last year.Accordingly, the two sides agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the development of e-government and modernisation of state administrative management.PM Phuc said according to the UN evaluation, France is one of the leading countries in e-government adoption, so it has a plenty of experience to share with Vietnam, especially as the Vietnamese Government is defining the building of e-government as an important strategy to serve its people.He asked the French Embassy in Vietnam and relevant agencies of the Vietnamese Government to support necessary issues to implement the agreement effectively.Lortholary said Vietnam and France have cooperated effectively in numerous fields over the past time, including the building of e-government.The important thing is to provide services for people in an effective, convenient, and safe manner, he said.In recent times, France has sent many experts to Vietnam to help with the building of e-government in the Southeast Asian country, he added.According to the MoU, the Vietnam Government Office and the AFD will cooperate in such prioritised fields as building integrated solutions and data sharing between government agencies and data protection; a national portal for public services; and solutions to identify individuals and businesses.In the long run, the two sides could partner in other spheres of mutual concern, such as support to change the information system, building an IT infrastructure system, ensuring cyber information safety, and building digital government and open data.–VNA