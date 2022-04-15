Politics IFC pledges to further support Vietnam The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will continue its support to Vietnam, especially in green growth, climate change response and increasing productivity in the private sector, IFC Vice President for Asia and Pacific Garcia Mora pledged on April 15.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 15.

Politics Vietnam determined to boost partnership with South Africa: official Vietnam is determined to bolster the comprehensive partnership with South Africa – an important cooperation and development partner in Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has stated.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese FMs hold telephone talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had telephone talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 14.