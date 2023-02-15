Culture - Sports Film week to celebrate 80th anniversary of Party's first platform on culture A film week celebrating the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, will take place from February 25 to March 3 nationwide, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Khanh Hoa to host int’l open water swimming race in April The Arena OCEANMAN Cam Ranh Vietnam 2023 is scheduled to take place off the coast of the central province of Khanh Hoa from April 13 to 16, marking the first time this international open water swimming competition will be held in the country.