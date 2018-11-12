Staff of the field hospital on way to South Sudan (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations and the French Defence Attache Office in Vietnam launched an exchange of medical expertise in Hanoi on November 12 for staff of level 1 field hospital under the engineer corps of the Vietnam United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.



The French delegation was led by specialist doctor Marrache David.



During the five-day exchange, participants will learn about the healthcare system in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission; their principles in health check-ups and treatment; experience in treating injuries; shock, breast, head, backbone, and thermal injury management; as well as the classification of field combat patients.



Both sides will also discuss experience in responding to simulation cases and ways to foster bilateral cooperation in the UN peacekeeping mission.



Speaking at the event, Director of the department Hoang Kim Phung said it is the seventh time since 2016 that Vietnam and France have held the exchange, adding that the event has provided hospital staff the chance to acquire more experience in military medicine, thereby enabling them to cope better with medical cases in the field.



As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, France has been active in joining the UN peacekeeping activities. The country now maintains forces in nine peacekeeping missions, boasting the second largest number of forces in the European Union and ranking in 30th place globally. –VNA