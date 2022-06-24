Business Hanoi aims to boost night-time economic development Hanoi is working to expand its night-time economic activities to form a typical economic sector that contributes to the capital city’s socio-economic development.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on June 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,105 VND/USD on June 24, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam emerges as major agricultural supplier to UK following UKVFTA Vietnam has emerged as a major Southeast Asian supplier of farm produce and aquaculture products to the UK following the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) they signed, speakers said at a conference on June 23.

Business Infographic Circular economy contributing to green growth A circular economy aims to circulate the waste within a single enterprise or turn waste from one industry into a resource for another. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), a circular economy is a closed production cycle, where waste is returned as raw materials for production, thereby reducing any negative impact on the environment, ecosystems, and health.