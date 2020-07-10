Vietnam free of community transmission of COVID-19 for 85 days
Some Vietnamese citizens prepare to leave a quarantine site in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty-five days have passed since the last local infection of coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on July 10 morning.
There were also no new cases to report overnight, keeping the number of infections in the country at 369.
Of the total, 229 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival.
Up to 347 patients or 94 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.
Most of the 22 remaining cases are in stable condition, and five of them have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, at least twice.
At present, 12,923 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are in quarantine, including 72 in hospitals, 12,447 in other quarantine sites, and 404 at home or accommodation facilities./.