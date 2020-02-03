China remains the country’s largest export market for fruit and vegetables, holding more than 65 per cent of the total market share.



Most notably, the nation’s fruit and vegetable exports to other major markets have enjoyed robust growth, including to the United States with nearly 140 million USD, up 9 per cent, the Republic of Korea with 120 million USD, an increase of 14 percent, and Japan with more than 110 million USD, up 14 per cent./.

VNA