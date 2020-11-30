Vietnam fulfilling commitments on ensuring safe migration: Conference
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) jointly held a conference on implementing the global compact for safe, orderly, and regular migration (GCM) in Hanoi on November 30.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung speaks at the conference in Hanoi on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
The conference gathered together more than 110 delegates from ministries, agencies and localities, and international organisations.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung said Vietnam’s implementation plan for the GCM sets forth inclusive and comprehensive solutions to current international migration issues, with gender and sustainable development matters taken into account.
This is a strong stride forward by Vietnam in international cooperation in migration, he said, demonstrating the country’s commitment to and sense of responsibility for maintaining and consolidating a transparent and safe migration environment, for sustainable development.
The conference offered an opportunity to review the migration of Vietnamese workers to foreign countries, as well as Vietnam’s management in this regard, the official added.
Park Mi-hyung, Chief of Mission at IOM Vietnam, said the issuance of the plan reflects Vietnam’s strong commitment to promoting common perceptions and sharing responsibility for migration for the benefit of all.
The conference was also a chance for delegates to exchange experience and work together to build comprehensive policies to protect the rights and interests of migrants, while enhancing coordination in migration management at different levels, especially in the context of COVID-19 and many countries considering reopening their borders.
Vietnam approved the GCM in December 2018. The Prime Minister signed a decision on March 20, 2020 on the issuance of the implementation plan, which puts forth such major tasks as promoting communications work, collecting information and data on international migration, perfecting policies and laws, studying migration policies, and boosting international cooperation in the field./.