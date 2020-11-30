Society Good learning models should be replicated: Top legislator Outstanding learning models should be rolled out on a larger scale in order to build a learning society, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 30.

Society First-instance trial involving former Hanoi mayor to open next month The first-instance trial of the case on the theft of confidential State documents involving former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung will open on December 11 behind closed doors, the Hanoi People’s Court has announced.

Society Central Highlands faces labour shortages on coffee plantations A few years ago hundreds of people used to descend on coffee plantations in the Central Highlands region to work as coffee pickers during the harvest season when coffee prices were high.

Society Tra Vinh takes measures to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh has taken a number of measures to prevent droughts, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion in the upcoming dry season to minimise possible damage caused by them.