Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Uzbekistan's acting FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi presented a letter of credentials to Uzbekistan's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir I. Norov at a ceremony in the capital city of Tashkent on June 9.

Politics Vietnam attending 19th Shangri-La Dialogue Defence Minister, Gen. Phan Van Giang is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue from June 10-12 in Singapore.

Politics Large road projects under NA’s discussion on June 10 The National Assembly (NA) is discussing investment in several major road projects and a draft resolution on some special policies for south-central coastal Khanh Hoa province on June 10, part of its ongoing third session in Hanoi.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.