Vietnam fulfils role as Chair of ASEAN Foundation’s Board of Trustees
Delegates to 48th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the 48th meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation (AF BOT 48) in Jakarta on June 9 which praised Vietnam’s successful chairmanship of the foundation in 2021.
The meeting, the first in 2022, recognised and appreciated the foundation’s activities from November 2021 to April 2022, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to cause many difficulties for its activities and programmes.
Specifically, the ASEAN Foundation successfully implemented and organised all programmes and initiatives in the four main fields of education, arts and culture, communication, and Community building.
Delegates welcomed efforts of the foundation in organising activities to enhance public awareness of ASEAN and strengthen connectivity and coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat and partners.
They also exchanged views on existing issues as well as development orientations of the foundation in second half of 2022, including a plan to recruit its executive director for the 2023-2026 term.
In the time ahead, the foundation will focus on strategic goals of increasing the consciousness on the bloc, improving the organisation capacity, and seeking more funding to serve the bloc’s priorities in the fields of science technology, innovation, and young workforce development./.