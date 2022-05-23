Tran Quyet Chien of Vietnam during the final match of three-cushion carom . (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Competing at the ongoing SEA Games 31 with 14 cueists, the Vietnamese team has fulfilled its target of two golds. Competing at the ongoing SEA Games 31 with 14 cueists, the Vietnamese team has fulfilled its target of two golds.

The host nation also secured two silver and four bronze medals.

Billiards competitions of the regional sporting event wrapped up on May 22 after an all-Vietnamese final in three-cushion carom between Tran Quyet Chien and Nguyen Duc Anh Chien. The former proved why he’s the world No. 3 in three-cushion carom after beating his compatriot 40-24.

Despite being one of the best carom players, this is the first SEA Games gold medal for Quyet Chien as this category is rarely held at the SEA Games.

Also on the day, James Wattana of Thailand clinched the gold in the men's snooker singles after winning over Lim Kok Leong of Malaysia.

Many spectators cheered for the athletes during match days held at Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi.

Nguyen Khac Huan, residing in the capital city’s Cau Giay district, said this was his first time to watch billiards games directly and SEA Games 31 has helped Vietnamese people show their love for sports.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.

VNA