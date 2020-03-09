Vietnam fully capable of controlling COVID-19 outbreak: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on March 9 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has sufficient capability, resources and experience to control the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at a meeting held on March 9 in response to complex developments of the disease in the country.
According to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, 106,355 infection cases have been reported around the world, including 3,600 deaths, in 102 countries and territories. There are more than 1,000 new cases each day, and the number could rise slightly in the next few days.
In Vietnam, after no new cases were recorded in 22 days, the 17th case of SARS-CoV-2 infection was confirmed in Hanoi on March 6. After that, some persons having close contact with this case were tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Also on March 6, another case was reported at a concentrated quarantine centre in Ninh Binh province.
As of 8pm of March 8, Vietnam had confirmed 30 infection cases, including 16 already recovering. The 14 latest cases, including five Vietnamese and nine foreigners, have been put in quarantine.
Of the five Vietnamese patients, two boarded flight VN0054, which landed at Noi Bai International Airport at 4:30am of March 2; two contracted the virus from the 17th case, who was also on that flight; and one returned from the Republic of Korea.
Among the 201 passengers on flight VN0054, relevant agencies have got information about the places of residence and travel history of 156 people. Information related to the rest is being updated, the national steering committee said.
The committee has asked authorities of provinces and cities to quarantine the passengers on flight VN0054, it said, adding that it has made a list of people having close contact with the two infected Vietnamese on that flight.
At the meeting between the Cabinet’s permanent members and the committee, PM Phuc repeated the viewpoint of “fighting the disease is like fighting an enemy”, noting the Government always has a good grasp of the situation and prepare detailed plans of action to protect people’s health even at the expense of economic benefits.
The Government is not passive in the battle to protect people’s health, he affirmed, calling on the public to improve their medical knowledge to protect themselves.
He requested personnel and infrastructure conditions be geared up in a timely manner, the capacity of healthcare establishments from the central to grassroots levels be enhanced, and the spread of the disease be minimised.
Praising efforts by ministries, sectors, localities and medical workers in swiftly dealing with the 17th infection case, the PM said it is necessary to understand right, act right, stay calm but not be negligent or subjective so as to prevent the disease from spreading.
He also asked customs, border guard and border gate security forces, as well as airports, to control entry into the country more carefully and ensure safety for tourism activities.
Notably, the Government leader ordered strict handling of persons lying in or dodging health declaration. He also stressed the need to publicise information about the COVID-19 outbreak in a timely manner and ensure the supply of food and essential products for people.
Additionally, the PM shared the view that meetings and gatherings should be limited while information technology should be applied more strongly to the organisation of meetings, studying and health declaration.
He also agreed with the national steering committee that ministries, sectors and localities should suspend foreign trips, except for special cases allowed by the PM./.