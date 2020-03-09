Society Vietnam officially enters 2nd phase of COVID-19 fight: Deputy PM Vietnam has officially entered the second phase of the fight against COVID-19 since the 17th case was detected two days ago, and this phase is even more difficult than the first one, but the country is ready to respond to any circumstance, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said on March 8.

Society PM requests sufficient water supply in drought-hit Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has pointed out an urgent need to ensure standardised drinking water for residents in the Mekong Delta while minimising socio-economic impact caused by drought there.

Society Hanoi police seize 20 bricks of heroin Police in Hanoi have busted a drug ring from Laos to the northern border province of Dien Bien and the capital city. ​

Society Hanoi ramps up efforts to contain COVID-19 spread Hanoi is promoting epidemiological investigation to identify the persons having contact with its first COVID-19 case, confirmed on March 6, and localising areas with infected patients.