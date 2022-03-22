At the inaugural ceremony of the processing plant (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam cooperation committees on March 22 started the construction of an agricultural technique and services centre in Xaysomboun province, which is funded by Vietnamese non-refundable aid.



With a total investment of 64 billion LAK (5.54 million USD), the centre is expected to complete after two years.



The heads of the two committees, Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosy said on the occasion that the project is a meaningful gift from the Vietnamese Government to Xaysomboun, which was established only eight years ago and is facing many difficulties.



The same day, the two ministers also attended the inaugural ceremonies for Xaysomboun's provincial military school and a farm produce and herbal material processing plant, also built with Vietnamese aid.



The school was built from October 2019 with a budget of nearly 6.7 million USD, and the processing plant cost of about 1.6 million USD./.