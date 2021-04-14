Business Key export sectors the target of M&As by foreign investors Several of Vietnam’s key export sectors, such as textile-garment, leather-footwear, and electronics have become magnets for merger and acquisition (M&As) activities, posing a risk of leading enterprises in those sectors being purchased by foreign investors.

Business Japan's Ube Construction Materials forms sales unit in Vietnam Japan's Ube Construction Materials Co. has set up a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City to sell waterproof agents and other construction materials in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.

Business 2021 Vietnam Expo opens in Hanoi The 2021 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo), the 30th edition of its kind, opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre at 91 Tran Hung Dao Street in downtown Hanoi on April 14.

Business Hai Duong sees rise in domestic investment The northern province of Hai Duong attracted over 3.4 trillion VND (148.24 million USD) in domestic investment in the first quarter of this year, 1.9 times higher than that in the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.