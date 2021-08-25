Politics Vietnamese Vice President welcomes US counterpart Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan chaired a welcome ceremony and hosted a reception for US Vice President Kamala Harris in Hanoi on August 25.

Politics Vice President welcomes US Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for US Vice President Kamala Haris who is on a three-day visit to Vietnam at the Presidential Palace on August 25.

