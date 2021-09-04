Vietnam futsal team readies for 2021 World Cup
The Vietnamese futsal team is aiming to secure a place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 in September in Lithuania.
The team arrives in Hanoi to prepare for the finals of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021. (Photo: VFF)
The team completes medical check-ups and starts training at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre. (Photo: VFF)
The team focuses on tactical skills training after finishing more than 20 days of physical conditioning. (Photo: VFF)
In the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 finals, the Vietnamese team is in the same group as Brazil, the Czech Republic, and Panama. They will play Brazil on September 13, Panama on September 16, and the Czech Republic on September 19. (Photo: VFF)
The team will play a friendly against Cordona Club of Spain on September 3 and Morocco on September 6. (Photo: VNA)