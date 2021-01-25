World Lao party official spotlights CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s success Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has attributed comprehensive achievements and progresses of the country during the national defence and construction process to the leadership role played by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Preparatory session adopts Congress working regulations Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress attended a preparatory session on January 25, during which they are scheduled to adopt working regulations of the congress.

Politics 12th Party Congress: Entering era of integration and development The 12th National Party Congress took place from January 20 to 28 in Hanoi. It was held 30 years after the entire Party, army and people implemented Doi Moi (reform), which was initiated at the 6th Party Congress (December 1986).

Politics Party Congress to create new development momentum for Vietnam: Chinese ambassador The success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will be a strong and firm political guarantee for the development of socialism in Vietnam and provide a new driving force for the country’s socio-economic development, said Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.