Public investment disbursement is an important channel for growth: PM Boosting public investment disbursement is an important channel for the country's socio-economic growth, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting in Hanoi on March 27 to prepare for a teleconference between the Government and localities on March 31.

First-quarter CPI sees highest rise in 2016-2020 The consumer price index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 5.56 percent, the highest increase during the 2016-2020 period, Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam said.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in first quarter Vietnam ran a trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country's major export markets, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).