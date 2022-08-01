Business HCM City: Port infrastructure fees halved from August 1 Port infrastructure fees for imported and exported goods transported by inland waterways in and out of Ho Chi Minh City are halved from August 1, in accordance with a resolution approved by the municipal People’s Council.

Business Embassy seeks to boost farm produce, food trading with Switzerland A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland paid a working trip to Vevey town on July 30 to seek ways to promote trade, especially in agricultural products and processed food, between the two countries’ localities.

Business Reference exchange rate down 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,161 VND/USD on August 1, down 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week.