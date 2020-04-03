Vietnam gains trade surplus of 2.82 bln USD in Q1
Vietnam ran a trade surplus of 2.82 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).
VNA
You should also see
InfographicEight items with export turnover of over one billion USD in Q1
During the first quarter of 2020, the country recorded eight items with export turnover of over one billion USD, making up 70.6 percent of the nation’s total export value.
See more
InfographicVietnam’s agricultural achievements
After 10 years of implementation of the “National Food Security by 2020” master plan, Vietnam’s agriculture, particularly food production has reaped great achievements.
InfographicRice exports expected at over 6 million tonnes
Rice exports is expected to reach over six million tonnes in 2020.
InfographicCPI drops by 0.17 percent
A decline was seen in the prices of 6 out of 11 groups of products and services in February's CPI.
InfographicExport-import value estimated at 74 bln USD
Vietnam's total export-import value in first two months of 2020 was estimated at 74 bln USD.
InfographicEVFTA, EVIPA improve Vietnam’s position in world arena
The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The trade pacts help Vietnam enhance its role in the world arena.