Society VPA team presents earthquake relief to Turkey The rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) presented nearly 25 tonnes of relief to Turkey on February 21 to help with the settlement of earthquake aftermath.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City ranks second in Asia’s top 10 best street food cities Canadian travel magazine The Travel has listed the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City among the top 10 Asian cities that can be considered a dream for every street food lover.

Society Expanding certified forests in Tuyen Quang province To improve forest production value and promote sustainable forest development, Tuyen Quang province’s authorities have improved management and the granting of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certificates for planted forest areas. The move has proven effective, helping local growers reach goals in improving social and economic value and protecting the environment.

Society US Ambassador learns about Lao Cai’s human trafficking combat A working delegation led by US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper paid a working trip to the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 21, during which the diplomat held a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong and attended a discussion on human trafficking prevention and control hosted by Family Health International 360.