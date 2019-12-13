Vietnam, German Sachsen-Anhalt State boast high cooperation potential: ambassador
Berlin (VNA) – Vietnam and Germany’s Sachsen-Anhalt State have great potential for cooperation in various fields such as renewable energy, vocational training, chemical production and machinery manufacturing, said Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.
He made the statement while meeting President of the Sachsen-Anhalt State’s Parliament Gabriele Brakkebusch; Minister-President of Sachsen-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff; and Minister of Economic Affairs, Science and Digitalisation Armin Willingmann as well as a number of local enterprises on December 11 as part of his visit to the locality.
Ambassador Vu expressed his hope that leaders of the German state will support the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, thus opening more cooperation opportunities for businesses from both sides.
He thanked the local government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the state as well as the teaching of the Vietnamese language for children in schools.
To celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Germany in 2020, the diplomat asked the government of Sachsen-Anhalt to support activities organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese associations in the locality. On the occasion, he also conveyed an invitation to the state’s Governor and leaders to visit Vietnam.
Leaders of the state congratulated Vietnam on the country’s socio-economic achievements, while highly valuing the traditional friendship between Sachsen-Anhalt and Vietnam.
They said that Sachsen-Anhalt state wishes to strengthen its partnership with Vietnam in potential sectors such as vocational training, professional caring, renewable energy, culture and tourism.
In the future, the state will send more delegations to Vietnam to promote their partnership, they said.
They also revealed that leaders of the locality agreed to support the ratification of the EVFTA and EVIPA by the European Parliament and German parliament, thus facilitating bilateral trade and investment partnerships.
They lauded the integration of the 4,000-strong-Vietnamese community in the state, affirming they will consider supporting the expansion of Vietnamese teaching among the community and in local schools.
In 2030, the state is forecast to be in need of 30,000 labourers, and is hopeful of receiving more Vietnamese labourers and students./.