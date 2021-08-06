Illustrative image. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Berlin (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government gives high priority to sustainable energy development, aiming to ensure national energy security and greenhouse gas emission reduction, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu told a meeting between the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and Germany’s Großmann Ingenieur Consult GmbH (GICON) and the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) on August 4.

He said Vietnam supports the close cooperation between GICON and Vietnamese partner VPI.

The meeting was organised with the purpose of sketching out details for the content in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between GICON and VPI on March 29 on collaboration on renewables and hydrogen production in Vietnam.



The ambassador said renewable energy accounted for 11.4 percent of the total electricity produced in Vietnam in the first six months of this year, adding that it tended to increase in the future.



Vietnam has been successful in developing solar power energy projects with a combined capacity of nearly 6,000 MW, with most located in the south-central region, Vu said.



In terms of wind energy, the country is home to nine wind farms with a total capacity of 304.6MW, with the largest one located in the southern Bac Lieu province at nearly 100MW.

The Vietnamese Ambassador said he expected the MoU between GICON and VPI would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in this field and tap into Vietnam’s huge potential in solar and wind power, especially in offshore wind energy.



It would contribute to improving Vietnam’s environment and resilience to climate change, as well as to enhancing the two countries’ cooperation in economy, trade, and investment, Vu said.

A meeting between the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and Germany's Großmann Ingenieur Consult GmbH (GICON) and the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) on August 4.



At the meeting, GICON Group President, Professor Jochen Großmann said that with a long coastline of more than 3,200km and an average wind speed at 6m/s in the East Sea at a height of 65m, Vietnam has great potential for wind power development.



With many years of experience in this field, GICON is confident that it can cooperate and support Vietnam in promoting the development of environmentally friendly renewable energy sources, he said.



Nguyen Anh Duc, director of VPI, said GICON has strengths in technology and experience in renewable energy development.



In the coming time, VPI will continue to work closely with GICON to promote the implementation of cooperation projects in the spirit of the MoU signed by the two sides, Duc said./.