– Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Legal Affairs and the German Ministry of Defence’s Directorate-General for Legal Affairs held talks in Hanoi on November 8 to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation.The two sides exchanged views on issues related to the building and perfection of the military and defence legal systems of the two countries; and the development of a number of legal documents on military affairs, national defence, United Nations peacekeeping, and civil defenceHead of the Vietnamese department Maj. Gen. Han Manh Thang briefed the guest on Vietnam’s making of military and defence laws with the goal of establishing a solid legal basis to carry out military and defence tasks, prevent and deal with sabotage plots and activities by hostile forces to protect the Fatherland's independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and the people, the Party, the State, and the socialist regime.Stefan Sohm, deputy head of the Directorate-General for Legal Affairs, shared experiences in participating in UN peacekeeping activities and in building a legal corridor for regional and world peace protection activities.Both sides agreed on the necessity to sign an international agreement at the defence ministerial level on cooperation in military and defence legal affairs.They pledged to continue promoting delegation exchanges, information sharing, and human resources training./.