Vietnam – Germany strategic management group convenes fifth meeting
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung and State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam – Germany Strategic Management Group in Hanoi on December 4.
Both sides reviewed cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership and discussed the Vietnam – Germany Plan of Action for the 2019 – 2021 period which will lay a foundation to further extend bilateral ties across politics-diplomacy, trade-investment, development cooperation, national defence-security, education-training, culture and tourism, in order to meet the demand of two countries in the next period.
They shared the view that the year 2020 is important to Vietnam – Germany ties when they will celebrate the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, the two countries will be non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Vietnam will assume the role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and Germany will hold the European Union presidency in the second half of 2020.
Officials pledged to facilitate all-level visits and exchanges to broaden bilateral collaboration, especially within multilateral framework, step up the comprehensive development of Vietnam – EU ties, towards the ratification and implementation of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, thus creating a new driving force for economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the EU, as well as between Vietnam and Germany.
Michaelis said he hoped to enhance coordination with Vietnam in key areas of economy, trade, investment, education, culture, renewable energy, science-technology, skilled workforce and nurse training amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
On regional and global issues of shared concern, they promised to offer mutual support at regional and global forums, particularly the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting, the ASEAN – European Union, and the UN peacekeeping missions.
The two sides highlighted the importance of the settlement of disputes by peaceful means, refraining from the use of force or threat to use force, ensuring maritime and aviation security and safety, and respect to international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982./.
