Society Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030 A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.

Society Seminar popularises ASEAN in Czech Republic A seminar, themed “ASEAN’s Economic Powerhouse amid Strategic Power Balance and Diversity”, took place at the University of Economics in Prague on December 3.

Society Vietnam, Myanmar look to foster education cooperation A Vietnam – Myanmar education cooperation forum was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the Ministry of Education of Myanmar in Yangon city on December 2, focusing on ways to promote connection among educational institutions of the two countries.