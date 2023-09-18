Travel Infographic First 8 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 5.4-fold Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 7.83 million in the first eight months of 2023, surging 5.4-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 69.2% of the figure in the first seven months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Infographic 10 most-searched destinations by Vietnamese tourists for National Day 2023 The world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, has announced a list of the top 10 most sought-after destinations by Vietnamese tourists during the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2), with a check-in date from September 2-4.

Travel Infographic Quang Ninh eyes becoming tourism hub In addition to developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector able to contribute 15% to gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030, the northern province of Quang Ninh - home of the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay - is also striving to turn itself into a national tourism hub.

Travel Infographic Hoi An named among world’s best city beach destinations Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has recently been named among the nine best city destinations with beaches in the world by the Hong Kong (China)-based South China Morning Post (SCMP).