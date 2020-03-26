Vietnam gives heed to ensuring food security: spokeswoman
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government always pays attention to ensuring national food security and rice export, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
She made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 26 in reply to reporters’ queries regarding the Government’s decision to temporarily suspend signing new rice-exporting contracts.
Hang said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, and Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with relevant agencies, localities and rice exporters to review the supply, exports and reserves of the food, as well as the implementation of rice-exporting contracts./.