Society Traffic accidents claim 2,656 lives in first five months As many as 5,182 traffic accidents were reported in five months from December 15, 2020 to May 14, claiming 2,656 lives and injuring 3,788 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Australian-funded initiative aims to eliminate violence against women, children The Australian Government will sponsor 9.5 million AUD (7.34 million USD) for a four-year initiative with the Vietnamese relevant agencies and the United Nations which aims to support women and children who are victims of violence.

Society Health declarations compulsory for workers at IPs in pandemic-stricken localities: Deputy PM All workers at concentrated industrial parks and factories in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang must complete health declarations, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested on May 24.

Society Honda Vietnam joins local COVID-19 fight Honda Vietnam has introduced a number of measures to maintain operations and join hands with the Vietnamese Government in the fight against COVID-19.