He believed that under the close guidance of PM Hun Sen, the 12th ASEAN Para Games, scheduled for June, will be a success, contributing to improving the role and position of Cambodia in the region and the world as well as to building an ASEAN community of peace, stability, solidarity and prosperity. – Vietnam always values and gives high priority to strengthening the fine neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 26.At a reception in Hanoi for Samdech Kittisangahapundit Men Sam An , who is Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the National Assembly - Senate Relations and Inspection of Cambodia and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, PM Chinh congratulated the guest on being bestowed with the royal title of Samdech Kittisangahapundit by King Norodom Sihamoni. He said this recognition from the King and the Cambodian Royal Family reflects their appreciation for her contributions to the development and protection of Cambodia over the past years.He believed that under the close guidance of PM Hun Sen, the 12th ASEAN Para Games, scheduled for June, will be a success, contributing to improving the role and position of Cambodia in the region and the world as well as to building an ASEAN community of peace, stability, solidarity and prosperity.

He expressed his wish that the two countries would step up their bilateral ties, especially in trade, investment, tourism, human resources training, people-to-people exchange; build a border of peace and friendship and development; and enhance transport connectivity.



The host suggested the two countries’ relevant agencies work closely together to connect Phnom Penh – Bavet expressway with Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai expressway, as expected by Cambodian PM Hun Sen.



He asked Men Sam An to spread the movement "Nurturing seeds of friendship" launched by the Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam friendship associations, promote the achievements of the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022, and continue raising public awareness of the importance of bilateral relationship, especially among the young generation.



Additionally, there should be continued attention and support for resolving difficulties faced by the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia, including citizenship procedures, to help them settle down their lives. At the same time, efforts should be made to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms to do business in Cambodia, he said.

The guest also took the occasion to extend her regards to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other Vietnamese leaders./. Hailing the outcomes of talks between the guest and the Vietnamese Government Inspector General , with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding on inspection, PM Chinh said the Vietnamese Government always facilitates stronger bilateral cooperation in inspection, settlement of complaints and denunciations, and corruption fight, and stays ready to offer all possible support to the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam to hold training courses for Cambodian fellows.On the occasion, the Vietnamese PM conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and himself to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and other Cambodian leaders.Men Sam An, for her part, thanked the Vietnamese Party and State for creating conditions for the Vietnamese and Cambodian Government Inspectorates to boost collaboration.She also extended special gratitude to Vietnam for helping Cambodia escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, saying that without timely assistance of Vietnam, Cambodia would not be what it is today.Expresses admiration for Vietnam's socio-economic achievements as well as its role, position and reputation on the global arena, she said she will continue making every effort in her capacity to nurture bilateral relationship, particularly in economic development, responding to emerging issues and challenges, and combating hostile forces and plots against solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia and revolutionary achievements of each country.The guest also took the occasion to extend her regards to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other Vietnamese leaders./.

