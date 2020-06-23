Vietnam goes through 68 straight days with no community COVID-19 infections
Five months after the first COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 349 as of June 23 morning, with no new cases reported overnight.
Giving health checkups to foreign experts and workers before quarantine (Photo: VNA)
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam entered its 68th consecutive day without any community coronavirus infections.
No fatalities have been recorded and 328 patients, or 94 percent of the total, have been given the all-clear. Among the 349 confirmed cases so far, 209 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 7,157 people are under medical monitoring or quarantine, of whom 124 are quarantined at hospitals, 6,159 at medical stations and 874 at home.
Among 21 active patients, three have tested negative for the coronavirus once and three others at least twice.
The country has been hailed by many leading organisations and media across the world for its success in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, although it shares a long border with China where the virus was first detected.
From the experience gained during the SARS outbreak in 2003, Vietnam has been proactive in treating COVID-19 patients, with the key method creating a well-ventilated environment, not using air conditioning and regularly disinfecting.
Vietnam’s health workers are said to have been making miracles, especially with what they have done with the 91st patient - a British pilot named Stephen Cameron, the most severe COVID-19 case so far in the country./.