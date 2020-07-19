Vietnam goes through 94 days without COVID-19 infections in community
Medical workers take blood samples for testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has reported no new COVID-19 infections in the community for 94 days, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 19 morning.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 382, including 242 imported cases who were put under quarantine right after their arrival in the country, posing no risk of transmission in the community.
As many as 12,798 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 100 at hospitals, 12,273 at other establishments and 425 at home.
According to the subcommittee for treatment, 357 out of the 381 patients have been given the all-clear of the virus SARS-CoV-2.
The remainders are being treated at medical establishments across the country, of whom six patients tested negative for the virus once and four others tested negative at least twice./.
