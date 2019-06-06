Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 9:56:53

Culture - Sports

Vietnam grab last-gasp win over Thailand

A goal in the final seconds of injury time was enough for Vietnam to beat Thailand and progress to the final of the King’s Cup on June 5.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Pioneer in making items from copper wires

Pioneer in making items from copper wires

Int'l food festival opens in Da Nang

Int'l food festival opens in Da Nang

Peace in the land of the Catholic Church

Peace in the land of the Catholic Church

In the desert of Ninh Thuan

In the desert of Ninh Thuan

Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province

Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province

Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years

CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years

Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi

Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi

Others