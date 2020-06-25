Business US initiates investigation into Vietnamese tyre The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced an investigation into alleged dumping of tyre imports from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Bac Van Phong Special Economic Zone project halted: PM The making of the Bac Van Phong Special Economic Zone master plan in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has been temporarily suspended following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau focuses on making its IPs competitive Numerous suggestions for strengthening the competitiveness of industrial parks and developing model industrial parks in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau were discussed at a seminar held in the province on June 25.

Business Visa to support 10 million SMEs in Asia Pacific Visa has recently announced a commitment to support 10 million small businesses across Asia Pacific, including Vietnam, in an effort to get local communities back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.