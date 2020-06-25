Vietnam Grand Sale 2020 national promotion month to begin from July 1
A national promotion month entitled ‘Vietnam Grand Sale 2020’ will be held from July 1 to 31 by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a bid to stimulate domestic consumption.
The briefing of the national promotion month ‘Vietnam Grand Sale 2020’ on June 25 (Photo: VNA)
Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu on June 25 that said the national promotion month will be organised at the same time on a national scale, combining traditional trade and e-commerce. It is expected to create a spillover effect and attract the participation of a large number of enterprises across various aspects.
During the month, participating enterprises can offer promotions of up to 100 percent instead of 50 percent as prescribed, Phu added.
Deputy Director of the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Le Viet Nga expressed her hope that the promotional month will attract a large number of consumers, stimulate domestic consumption and promote retail sales in Vietnam./.