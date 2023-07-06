Vietnam, Greece look to expand friendship, cooperation
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Greece from July 2 to July 6.
Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (R) has a working session with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece Dmitris Koutsoumpas (Photo: VNA)Brussels (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Greece from July 2 to July 6.
During the trip, the delegation met with and had working sessions with Vice President of the New Democracy Party and Minister of Labour Adonis Georgiadis; General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece Dmitris Koutsoumpas; and Secretary General of Justice & Human Rights Panos Alexandris, among others.
Trac, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, congratulated Greece on its legislation election’s success and achievements in economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the energy crisis.
The delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the meeting with Secretary General of Justice & Human Rights of Greece Panos Alexandris (Photo:VNA)He informed the hosts of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past nearly four decades of renewal, goals, and development strategies following the 13th National Party Congress, and the results of anti-corruption work in recent years.
The Vietnamese Party, State, and people treasure the traditional relations with Greece, he said, expressing gratitude for Greek people’s support for Vietnam during its revolutionary struggle for independence in the past and the national construction and defence at present; and the European country’s approval of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
He showed his joy at the fruitful development of bilateral relations, stressing that there remains large room for the two countries to further strengthen multi-faceted cooperation in the coming time.
For their part, Greek leaders highlighted the traditional relations with Vietnam and the support of Greek people for Vietnam, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s solidarity for Greece.
The hosts congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements, saying that the country is a model of success.
They affirmed that Greece attaches importance to enhancing cooperation with Vietnam, especially in economy, trade, tourism, shipping, and receiving Vietnamese workers to Greece.
The two sides shared experiences, policies, and solutions in anti-corruption work, agreed to boost cooperation among relevant agencies in this field, and discussed international issues of common concern./.
The hosts congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements, saying that the country is a model of success.
They affirmed that Greece attaches importance to enhancing cooperation with Vietnam, especially in economy, trade, tourism, shipping, and receiving Vietnamese workers to Greece.
The two sides shared experiences, policies, and solutions in anti-corruption work, agreed to boost cooperation among relevant agencies in this field, and discussed international issues of common concern./.