Politics Vietnam helps Laos establish online party journal The editorial board of the Communist Review, the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and military-run telecom group Viettel handed over equipment serving an online journal project they co-funded to the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee at a ceremony in Vientiane on July 5.

Politics HCM City leader welcomes UN Under-Secretary-General Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on July 5 for visiting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Executive Secretary of its Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.