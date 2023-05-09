The number of domestic tourists during the period was estimated at 38 million.

Total revenue from tourists was estimated at 8.3 billion USD.



Of the total visitors, up to 88.7% travelled by air, 10.1% by road, and 1.2% by sea.



The Republic of Korea remains Vietnam's biggest tourism market in the first four months of this year with one million visitors, followed by the US and China.



The number of Chinese tourists to Vietnam in April was 112,000, up 61.5% from the previous month thanks to China’s border reopening to group tours from March 15.

VNA

This year, Vietnam is striving to serve 110 million tourists, including 8 million foreigners, and earn around 650 trillion VND from tourism services./.