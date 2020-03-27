Travel Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Bac Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau close tourist spots to curb COVID-19 spread The northern province of Bac Giang and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have closed tourist attractions as part of efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

Travel Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Travel Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.