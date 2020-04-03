Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million international tourists in the first three months of 2020, down 18.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
The reduction was attributed to the suspension of non-essential services and tours in provinces and cities nationwide to focus on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
To help the tourism industry recover after COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc direct relevant ministries and localities to promptly provide support policies for travel businesses to reduce losses and resume tourism activities./.