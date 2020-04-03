Travel Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

Travel Sa Dec flower village to be turned into tourism culture centre The People's Committee of Sa Dec city, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has been assigned to invest in a project to develop the Sa Dec flower village into a tourism culture village.

Travel Infographic International tourists to Vietnam down 18.1% in Q1 Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million international tourists in the first three months of 2020, down 18.1 percent from the same period last year. The number of tourists from all markets experiences decreases except for African market.

Travel Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 Two tourism products in Vietnam have been honoured at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.